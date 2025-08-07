Next Article
Owners of sunken MSC ship challenge ₹9,531cr claim
The owners of the MSC Elsa 3 are fighting a huge ₹9,531 crore compensation claim from the Kerala government after their ship sank off the coast earlier this year.
They told the Kerala High Court that the vessel actually went down 14.5 nautical miles from shore—outside Indian waters—and say there's been no real environmental or economic damage.
Court now deciding on jurisdiction and whether any harm done
Kerala had filed a lawsuit after the sinking, leading to another company ship being detained by court order.
The government says local waters and livelihoods were harmed, but the owners disagree—they insist only a few plastic pellets washed up and no fishing ban was put in place.
The court is now sorting out who has jurisdiction and whether any actual harm was done.