SC clears path for Varma's impeachment, dismisses judge's plea
The Supreme Court has dismissed Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against an in-house inquiry that called for his removal, following a major cash discovery at his home earlier this year.
With the court's decision, Parliament can now move forward with impeachment proceedings, as recommended by the former Chief Justice of India to the President.
Inquiry process was handled properly: Judges
The judges confirmed that the inquiry process was handled properly—no need for images or videos to be made public—and said, "The CJI and committee scrupulously followed the process."
The court also backed how updates were shared with both Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.
If Justice Varma wants to challenge things further, he still has options open.