Bengaluru Krupanidhi College invigilators asked students to remove sacred threads
India
At Bengaluru's Krupanidhi College during this year's CET, invigilators reportedly asked students to take off their sacred threads (Janeu and Kalava), even though the government had said the sacred thread would not be removed during CET.
Some students felt singled out, and parents protested after the exam.
Parents protest ignored CET guidelines
Parents voiced frustration that official guidelines were ignored despite earlier assurances from Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.
Students also said they had to remove non-metallic items.
Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar had earlier assured parents that action would be taken against those responsible.