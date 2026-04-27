Bengaluru Krupanidhi College invigilators asked students to remove sacred threads India Apr 27, 2026

At Bengaluru's Krupanidhi College during this year's CET, invigilators reportedly asked students to take off their sacred threads (Janeu and Kalava), even though the government had said the sacred thread would not be removed during CET.

Some students felt singled out, and parents protested after the exam.