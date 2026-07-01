Bengaluru launches 10-day 'Safe Footpath' campaign clearing 2,000km main roads India Jul 01, 2026

Bengaluru just launched a 10-day "Safe Footpath" campaign to make walking around the city easier and safer.

Starting July 1, the GBA and city traffic police are clearing footpath blockages on 2,000km of main roads, all based on recent surveys.

The goal? More space for pedestrians and fewer obstacles.