Bengaluru launches 10-day 'Safe Footpath' campaign clearing 2,000km main roads
India
Bengaluru just launched a 10-day "Safe Footpath" campaign to make walking around the city easier and safer.
Starting July 1, the GBA and city traffic police are clearing footpath blockages on 2,000km of main roads, all based on recent surveys.
The goal? More space for pedestrians and fewer obstacles.
Clean-up covers Govindaraj Nagar, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi
The clean-up covers neighborhoods like Govindaraj Nagar (between Ganapathi Circle and Madduramma Circle), Malleswaram's Sampige Road, Basavanagudi's Katriguppe Main Road and Police Station Road, plus busy stretches in Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, and BTM Layout.