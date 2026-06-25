Bengaluru launches Safe Footpath campaign July 1 to clear 2,000km
Bengaluru is rolling out its Safe Footpath Campaign on July 1, aiming to clear up 2,000km of city roads for pedestrians.
The government wants shop owners and businesses to remove anything blocking footpaths by the deadline.
Otherwise, demolition drives and fines start right away.
Illegally parked vehicles towed
The main goal is to give people more space to walk by getting rid of extensions, parked vehicles, and abandoned cars.
Illegally parked vehicles will be towed as per the Supreme Court rules.
Cars tagged as abandoned on July 1 need to be gone by July 10 or they'll be auctioned off for scrap.
Bengaluru funds footpath ₹70cr, pothole ₹77cr
To fix broken sidewalks and potholes across these roads, the government has allocated ₹70 crore for footpath repairs and ₹77 crore for pothole fixes using a new method.
Pushcart vendors will move from priority streets to designated spots.
Traffic changes are also coming, like fewer stops near signals and removing unnecessary speed breakers, to make movement smoother for everyone.