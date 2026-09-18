Bengaluru man Bhaskar Reddy accused of abducting 13-year-old for ransom
India
A 13-year-old boy in Bengaluru was allegedly abducted and murdered by his neighbor Bhaskar Reddy, according to police, he planned to demand ransom to repay his family's debt.
The crime only came to light when Reddy crashed his car and people found the boy's body hidden in the trunk.
Bhaskar Reddy allegedly lured, killed 13-year-old
Reddy, just back from London after his master's degree, teamed up with an accomplice to lure the boy with promises of firecrackers and a chance to drive their car.
They took him to a deserted spot, tied him up, and made a ransom video.
Worried he'd recognize them if set free, they ended up killing him before trying to cover it up.
Police arrested Reddy after the accident; they are still looking for his partner.