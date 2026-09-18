Bengaluru man Bhaskar Reddy accused of abducting 13-year-old for ransom

Reddy, just back from London after his master's degree, teamed up with an accomplice to lure the boy with promises of firecrackers and a chance to drive their car.

They took him to a deserted spot, tied him up, and made a ransom video.

Worried he'd recognize them if set free, they ended up killing him before trying to cover it up.

Police arrested Reddy after the accident; they are still looking for his partner.