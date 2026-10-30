Bengaluru man loses ₹20L gold after dating app visit
India
A Bengaluru man lost gold jewelry worth ₹20 lakh after inviting someone he met on a dating app to a house in Chandra Layout.
Things took an unexpected turn when the guest, who was transgender, arrived, and soon after, another transgender arrived at the house.
The homeowners were away at the time.
Two arrested after 226g gold theft
The two visitors allegedly threatened the occupant with a knife and made off with 226gm of gold from a bedroom cupboard.
Police have arrested two suspects, Nazia and Syed Moushin. Further investigation is underway.