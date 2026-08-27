Bengaluru may impose annual ₹15,000-₹25,000 parking fees, Ramalinga Reddy objects

Bengaluru might soon charge hefty annual fees for parking your car on public roads near your home: ₹15,000 for hatchbacks, ₹20,000 for sedans, and ₹25,000 for SUVs.

The plan is meant to help with the city's traffic and parking chaos, but resident welfare groups, citizens, and Ramalinga Reddy think it's just too much.

Karnataka Forest and Ecology Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy has asked the chief minister to rethink these rules so regular families aren't hit too hard.