Bengaluru may impose annual ₹15,000-₹25,000 parking fees, Ramalinga Reddy objects
Bengaluru might soon charge hefty annual fees for parking your car on public roads near your home: ₹15,000 for hatchbacks, ₹20,000 for sedans, and ₹25,000 for SUVs.
The plan is meant to help with the city's traffic and parking chaos, but resident welfare groups, citizens, and Ramalinga Reddy think it's just too much.
Karnataka Forest and Ecology Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy has asked the chief minister to rethink these rules so regular families aren't hit too hard.
Ramalinga Reddy seeks Bengaluru parking exemptions
Reddy pointed out that middle-class families are already dealing with rising costs everywhere, from groceries to fuel.
He wants exemptions for households without private parking and stricter action against illegal parkers.
If you have thoughts on this, now's your chance: residents have a month to share their objections before anything gets finalized.