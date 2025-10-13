Bengaluru: Metro Yellow Line back on track after 3-hour delay
On Sunday, a technical glitch on one train brought Bengaluru's busy Yellow Line to a crawl for almost three hours.
Trains were running every 25 minutes instead of the usual quick frequency, leaving many commuters waiting.
Things finally got back on track just before 2pm.
Yellow line's importance
The Yellow Line is a big deal for the city—it connects RV Road to Bommasandra, covering tech hubs like Electronics City.
Launched in August 2025, it uses advanced tech meant for driverless trains.
It's central to easing Bengaluru's traffic mess as part of Namma Metro's expansion.
Recent disruptions
This isn't the first disruption lately—earlier this month, Green Line services paused after someone jumped onto the tracks at Majestic station (thankfully, metro staff rescued him safely).
These incidents highlight why safety and reliable service are still top priorities as Bengaluru's metro keeps growing.