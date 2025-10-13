Next Article
Manipur reports over 2,300 dengue cases this year
India
Dengue is hitting Manipur hard this year, with 2,332 cases reported as of October 11, 2025—a big jump from last year's 1,353.
The spike comes after testing over 5,600 people since January.
Sadly, one person has died from the disease during this time.
District-wise breakdown of cases
Imphal West leads with the highest number of infections (1,679), followed by Imphal East (363). Bishnupur saw 68 cases and recorded the only dengue-related death.
Thoubal had 63 cases. In the hill districts, Senapati reported the most at 45, while Ukhrul had 23 cases and Churachandpur had 3.
Meanwhile, Kangpokpi barely saw any cases—just two—showing how unevenly dengue is spreading across Manipur this year.