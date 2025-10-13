Manipur reports over 2,300 dengue cases this year

District-wise breakdown of cases

Imphal West leads with the highest number of infections (1,679), followed by Imphal East (363). Bishnupur saw 68 cases and recorded the only dengue-related death.

Thoubal had 63 cases. In the hill districts, Senapati reported the most at 45, while Ukhrul had 23 cases and Churachandpur had 3.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi barely saw any cases—just two—showing how unevenly dengue is spreading across Manipur this year.