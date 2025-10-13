Odisha government asked to shift gangrape survivor to Bhubaneswar India Oct 13, 2025

A 23-year-old MBBS student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on October 10, 2024.

Her father has now asked the Odisha government to move her to Bhubaneswar, saying she's not safe where she is.

The survivor is being treated in Durgapur, but her family from Balasore is worried about possible threats.