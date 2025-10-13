Next Article
Odisha government asked to shift gangrape survivor to Bhubaneswar
A 23-year-old MBBS student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on October 10, 2024.
Her father has now asked the Odisha government to move her to Bhubaneswar, saying she's not safe where she is.
The survivor is being treated in Durgapur, but her family from Balasore is worried about possible threats.
WB Police arrested all 3 accused within 36 hours
Odisha officials visited the survivor and promised full support.
Additional District Magistrate Hemant Singh shared that West Bengal Police arrested all three accused within 36 hours.
Social Welfare Officer Jyotsna Mohanty also assured the family they'll stay connected with law enforcement and help however they can.