Modi invited by Trump to attend Gaza peace summit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit in Egypt . The invitation was sent by United States President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday. However, PM Modi is being represented by Minister of State (Ministry of External Affairs) Kirti V Singh, as both he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar couldn't travel on such short notice.

Peace efforts Summit co-chaired by Trump and El-Sisi The summit, co-chaired by Trump and El-Sisi, will be attended by leaders from over 20 countries. An official statement said that it "aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new page of regional security and stability." The event highlights Trump's vision for peace and his "relentless quest to end conflicts globally."

Diplomatic support MoS Kirti V Singh to represent India Earlier, Modi had praised Trump's Gaza peace plan many times, calling the release of hostages a major breakthrough in humanitarian and diplomatic efforts. He has also assured Trump that India will continue to support all efforts toward achieving a lasting and just peace in the region. The PM will host Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday, and Jaishankar has bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on Monday.

Twitter Post Kirti Vardhan Singh's post on X Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh. — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPgonda) October 12, 2025

Diplomatic visit Trump headed to Israel and Egypt Trump is en route to Israel and Egypt to oversee the critical hours of the Gaza ceasefire he helped broker along with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. Leaving to fly to Israel Trump told reporters it would be a "very special event." "We're going to have an amazing time," he added. "This is going to be a very special time. Everybody is very excited about this moment in time."