Next Article
Confirmed train tickets can now be rescheduled without cancelation fees
India
Big update for train travelers: From January 2025, you'll be able to shift the date on your confirmed online train tickets without paying any cancelation fees—just cover the fare difference if your new trip costs more.
This is meant to make life easier for anyone whose plans change last minute or who misses their train.
Major shift in rail travel
Right now, changing your mind means canceling and losing up to half your ticket price in fees.
With this move, all it takes is a few clicks on IRCTC's website or app (as long as there's a seat available), and you're sorted—no extra charges if the new fare is the same or less.
It's a switch that brings Indian Railways in line with global travel standards and should save millions of passengers both money and hassle.