Confirmed train tickets can now be rescheduled without cancelation fees

Major shift in rail travel

Right now, changing your mind means canceling and losing up to half your ticket price in fees.

With this move, all it takes is a few clicks on IRCTC's website or app (as long as there's a seat available), and you're sorted—no extra charges if the new fare is the same or less.

It's a switch that brings Indian Railways in line with global travel standards and should save millions of passengers both money and hassle.