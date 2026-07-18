Bengaluru mother orders on Flipkart minutes, receives 30-minute delivery
India
Nivedita Rai from Bengaluru had a relatable late-night parenting crisis: she ran out of diapers for her baby.
She ordered more on Flipkart Minutes at 10pm and the delivery arrived in just 30 minutes.
Instead of ringing the doorbell, the delivery agent quietly called her to avoid waking her sleeping baby, a small gesture that meant a lot.
Nivedita Rai's post wins praise
Rai called it her "sweetest delivery experience" on Instagram (@dakshnmom), and followers loved it.
One comment summed it up: "Only parents understand how precious a sleeping baby is."
The story was a reminder that even little acts of kindness from strangers can really stick with us.