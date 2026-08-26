Bengaluru online order contained poisonous datura, mother had hospital visit
A Bengaluru woman's online grocery order took a scary turn when a free fruit included with her cake and energy drinks turned out to be poisonous datura.
Her mother ate part of it, leading to severe chest pain and a hospital visit.
Datura reportedly carried a green dot and was marked as vegetarian food, but there were no warnings about its toxicity.
Karnataka FDA suspends datura registrations
After the incident, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration found datura being sold as food on Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, with some listings carrying food registrations.
The FDA suspended these licenses and told platforms to remove all datura listings.
BigBasket had already sold 6,432 of these fruits; Swiggy started an internal audit; Amazon didn't respond.
Some listings were still up days later despite the crackdown.