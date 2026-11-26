Heads up, Bengaluru! Big weddings at Palace Grounds on November 26, 27 and 29 are expected to seriously slow down traffic, especially if you're heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The busiest times will be late morning and afternoon on the 26th, evening on the 27th, and most of the day on the 29th, so plan ahead if you're traveling anywhere near these areas.