Bengaluru Palace Grounds weddings to slow traffic toward KIA
Heads up, Bengaluru! Big weddings at Palace Grounds on November 26, 27 and 29 are expected to seriously slow down traffic, especially if you're heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The busiest times will be late morning and afternoon on the 26th, evening on the 27th, and most of the day on the 29th, so plan ahead if you're traveling anywhere near these areas.
Restrictions and diversions start November 26
Starting November 26, key roads like Ballari Road and CV Raman Road will have restrictions for heavy vehicles, and parking bans will hit spots like Palace Road and Jayamahal Road.
If you usually drive toward KIA, expect diversions via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Jn, Old Udaya TV Jn, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagawara.
The good news? All restrictions lift once the wedding events wrap up, so just hang tight for a few days!