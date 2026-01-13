Bengaluru pilot gets anticipatory bail after rape accusation

What both sides say and where things stand

The survivor says Saran asked her to step out with him for a smoke near his room, and then forcibly took her inside and raped her; she escaped soon after and reported feeling deeply shaken.

Saran, however, claims it was consensual—something the survivor firmly denies.

Police are now reviewing hotel CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

The survivor filed a Zero FIR under section 63 (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has since been transferred to Bengaluru police for further action.