Delhi: 80-year-old loses ₹96L in digital arrest scam
An elderly man in Delhi was tricked out of ₹96 lakh after scammers pretended to be CBI officials and claimed his phone and Aadhaar were tied to illegal activities.
Panicked, he ended up taking a gold loan and sending the money as they demanded.
Sadly, these digital arrest scams are becoming more common, especially targeting seniors.
How to stay safe from digital arrest scams
If someone calls claiming you're under investigation and asks for money—don't panic or pay up.
Real authorities never demand cash over the phone. Always check with family or friends before acting, and report anything suspicious to the police right away.
A little awareness goes a long way in keeping yourself—and your loved ones—safe from these tricks.