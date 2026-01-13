Bhupen Hazarika's youngest brother, Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, dies at 75

Who was Samar Hazarika?

Starting his music journey in the 1960s, Samar made a name for himself with heartfelt songs like "Prothom Morome Jodi" and "Moi Jot Eti Geetor Binimoyot."

He sang for Assamese films such as "Upopath," "Bowari," and "Pravati Pokhir Gaan," and released several albums over the decades.

Known for his gentle nature and deep love for Assamese traditions, Samar may not have been as famous globally as his brother Bhupen, but he played a big part in shaping Assam's music scene.