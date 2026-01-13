Next Article
Delhi-NCR shivers under cold wave; minimum temperature drops to 3°C
India
Delhi-NCR is feeling the chill, with temperatures dipping to 3°C—way below the usual January range.
Mornings are starting off foggy, making it tough to see much outside.
Why does this matter?
The IMD says the cold wave will stick around for a couple more days, so don't pack away those sweaters yet.
Foggy conditions are causing travel delays and accidents.
Some relief is expected after January 15 as temperatures slowly rise again.