Bengaluru police arrest 39 in anti-drug operation seizing ₹55.80 cr
India
Bengaluru police are continuing a huge anti-drug operation, arresting 39 people, including eight foreigners, as part of their BEDA BRO drive under Mission RISE.
The crackdown, announced on August 10, 2026, and involving 16 police teams like the Central Crime Branch, led to the seizure of drugs worth nearly ₹55.80 crore.
Suspects targeted college students
Raids happened across Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Kerala. Police found MDMA, cocaine, ganja (cannabis), opium, even cash, and vehicles during these searches.
According to officials, the accused were selling drugs not just to the public but also targeting college students.
All suspects are now in judicial custody while police keep digging for more links.