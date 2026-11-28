The campaign is calling for the repeal of a 2021 order that confines demonstrations to Freedom Park.

Advocate-activist Vinay Sreenivas summed it up: "We received a notice from the police yesterday regarding the call for protest. Today, when we gathered at Mourya Circle, police asked us to vacate the premises and head to Freedom Park to continue the protest. We tried explaining to them that this was the very reason we were protesting."

Groups like the All India Central Council of Trade Unions joined in, hoping Constitution Day would mark a change, but officials say legal restrictions still apply.