Bengaluru police detain 100+ during 'Freedom from Freedom Park' protest
Bengaluru police detained over 100 people on Saturday during the "Freedom from Freedom Park" protests.
Demonstrators want to end a rule that limits public protests to just one spot, Freedom Park, saying it's unfair and restricts their constitutional rights.
Most detentions happened at Maurya Circle, with activists pointing out that ministers are allowed to protest freely while the public isn't.
Campaign seeks repeal of 2021 order
The campaign is calling for the repeal of a 2021 order that confines demonstrations to Freedom Park.
Advocate-activist Vinay Sreenivas summed it up: "We received a notice from the police yesterday regarding the call for protest. Today, when we gathered at Mourya Circle, police asked us to vacate the premises and head to Freedom Park to continue the protest. We tried explaining to them that this was the very reason we were protesting."
Groups like the All India Central Council of Trade Unions joined in, hoping Constitution Day would mark a change, but officials say legal restrictions still apply.