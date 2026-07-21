Bengaluru police probe AI chatbot's role in family triple murder
Bengaluru police are investigating the role of an AI chatbot after the probe revealed that the accused used it to plan a shocking triple murder in 2026.
On June 22, 2026, Somasundar, his wife Muthulaxmi, and their daughter Supriya were found stabbed at home.
Their older daughter Shwetha and her partner Kenneth were arrested soon after.
Shwetha's 50L loan cited as motive
Investigators say the motive was financial: Shwetha had borrowed ₹5,000,000 from her mother for Kenneth's failed cloud kitchen business.
Kenneth told police he spent six months planning the murders with advice from an AI chatbot on everything from committing the act to cleaning up.
Police have now requested the chat records to confirm this, while psychological reports point to family tensions and Kenneth's social isolation as key factors.