Bengaluru police shoot Naresh after allegedly attacking 2 constables
Bengaluru police shot a man named Naresh after he allegedly attacked two constables trying to arrest him.
Naresh was suspected of repeatedly targeting women's PG accommodations, and had also been linked to recent harassment and phone thefts in Chikkajala and Yelahanka.
The incident happened early Saturday morning, and Naresh is now in the hospital.
Naresh reoffended 8 days after release
Naresh, from Andhra Pradesh, has faced nearly 15 cases for molestation and robbery.
He had just finished a 231-day jail term for molestation in Bengaluru, but was back to his old ways only eight days after release.
Police say he sometimes entered women's PGs through unlocked doors during early hours.
Investigations into his activities are ongoing.