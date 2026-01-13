Bengaluru: Power cut alert for January 14—here's what you need to know
Heads up, east Bengaluru! BESCOM is planning a four-hour power cut on January 14, 2026, from 10am to 2pm.
It's all about urgent maintenance on the line that keeps the Banaswadi substation running, so expect some downtime.
Who's going to be in the dark?
If you live or work around HRBR Layout (all blocks), Kammanahalli Main Road, CMR Road, Babusapalya, Balachandra Layout, Arkavathi Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road, Kasturinagar or Horamavu—plus spots like Chelekere and Hennur—you'll want to prep.
Other areas like Dodda Banaswadi and Brindavan Layout are also affected.
Quick tips before the blackout
Charge your devices early and wrap up any online tasks before 10am.
Unplug sensitive gadgets just in case.
Keep an eye on BESCOM updates for any last-minute changes—better safe than sorry!