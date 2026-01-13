PM Modi discusses 50+ youth-led innovations at 'Viksit Bharat' finale
At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, PM Modi chatted with nearly 3,000 young people and explored over 50 creative ideas—from skilling rural women and AI-powered mentorship to energy tiles and making Indian heritage more accessible.
The event brought together finalists, cultural participants, and international guests, all eager to share their vision for India's future.
Why it matters
This dialogue wasn't just a one-off—it capped a huge youth movement with millions taking part.
By directly engaging with young innovators, PM Modi is helping turn student ideas into real policy action.
The focus on agriculture, skills, sustainability, and self-reliance means these conversations could actually shape how India looks in 2047.
For anyone hoping their voice can make a difference: this is proof it's possible.