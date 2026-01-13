UP: Man kills stepmother, stepbrother over property dispute India Jan 13, 2026

In Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, 32-year-old Rahul Gupta allegedly murdered his stepmother and stepbrother on Tuesday morning, apparently over a property dispute.

After the killings, he tried to hide the evidence by loading their bodies onto a tractor-trolley and heading toward a canal.

Things went wrong when one body fell off at an intersection, and Gupta tossed the other into a canal before panicking and fleeing when people noticed him.