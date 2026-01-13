UP: Man kills stepmother, stepbrother over property dispute
In Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, 32-year-old Rahul Gupta allegedly murdered his stepmother and stepbrother on Tuesday morning, apparently over a property dispute.
After the killings, he tried to hide the evidence by loading their bodies onto a tractor-trolley and heading toward a canal.
Things went wrong when one body fell off at an intersection, and Gupta tossed the other into a canal before panicking and fleeing when people noticed him.
Police quickly crack the case
Police acted fast after noticing Gupta's suspicious behavior. They arrested him, recovered both bodies with his confession, and seized the tractor-trolley and weapon used in the crime.
Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Mishra confirmed Gupta's arrest; both victims' bodies have now been sent for post-mortem as part of the ongoing investigation.