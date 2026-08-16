Bengaluru PSI Nayana allegedly assaulted while intervening at K.R. Puram
A woman traffic subinspector in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted, verbally abused, and body-shamed at K.R. Puram on August 12 while trying to break up a roadside argument.
PSI Nayana stepped in during a dispute involving a traffic constable and Hemanth Reddy (who claimed to be a lawyer), but things escalated quickly: she was reportedly grabbed, insulted, and threatened.
Police file FIR against 4 accused
The situation got worse when the accused's father and brother showed up and continued the abuse. Hemanth Reddy even took photos and threatened to share them online.
Nayana reported the incident and got medical help for her injuries.
Police have filed an FIR against all four involved for assault, threats, and obstruction, and are now reviewing video evidence as part of their investigation.