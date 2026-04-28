Bengaluru residents confront former army officer, wife over alleged slur
India
A video from Bengaluru shows locals confronting a former army officer and his wife after they allegedly called a Muslim man "You are Muslim, you are Pakistani, you are a terrorist."
The heated exchange happened outside their apartment, with residents reminding the couple that Karnataka stands for unity and respect.
Woman apologizes, video prompts online support
During the confrontation, one resident firmly said, "This isn't your father's house. This is Karnataka."
Despite the officer mentioning his military service, neighbors pushed back, emphasizing togetherness.
After persistent requests, the woman apologized.
The video has sparked online support for the residents and renewed conversations about keeping communities inclusive and respectful.