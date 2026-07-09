Bengaluru retired professor loses over ₹61L to Nirmala Sitharaman deepfake India Jul 09, 2026

A retired Bengaluru professor lost over ₹61 lakh after falling for a scam that used a deepfake video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It all started when she clicked on a Facebook ad for an investment site called bxbmarket.com, which promised big returns.

After signing up, she was contacted by someone claiming to be "Abhishek" from the UK who walked her through fake KYC steps and convinced her to invest.