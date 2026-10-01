Bengaluru riders Namay Sharma and Ganga Yadav die without helmets

Bengaluru saw two separate road accidents on Sunday, both claiming the lives of riders who were not wearing helmets.

Namay Sharma, a private firm employee from Delhi and living in Iblur, lost control of his motorcycle on a curve at Silk Board flyover and died from head injuries.

In another case, Ganga Yadav (30), a resident of Koramangala, was commuting to work, crashed his scooter into a tree on Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road and did not survive.