Bengaluru riders Namay Sharma and Ganga Yadav die without helmets
India
Bengaluru saw two separate road accidents on Sunday, both claiming the lives of riders who were not wearing helmets.
Namay Sharma, a private firm employee from Delhi and living in Iblur, lost control of his motorcycle on a curve at Silk Board flyover and died from head injuries.
In another case, Ganga Yadav (30), a resident of Koramangala, was commuting to work, crashed his scooter into a tree on Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road and did not survive.
Ram Shankar Yadav hospitalized with injuries
Ganga's injured pillion rider, Ram Shankar Yadav, who is also a cook, was riding with him and is now in the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating both cases.
These incidents are a tough reminder to always wear a helmet, no matter how short the ride.