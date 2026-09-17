Bengaluru rolls out 8 Vajra Vistara AC busses to Kunigal

BMTC is set to get 4,550 electric busses in the next few months: great news for anyone hoping for greener commutes.

Plus, Karnataka's Shakti scheme continues to offer free rides to lakhs of women and discounted passes for students each year.

And in a heartwarming moment, the police recently felicitated driver Kotresh Hiremath after he saved two lives by stopping the bus after noticing the riders on the road, preventing what could have been a more serious accident: just another reminder of how much people matter in public transport.