Bengaluru rolls out 8 Vajra Vistara AC busses to Kunigal
Bengaluru is rolling out eight new air-conditioned Vajra Vistara busses for the daily commute between the city and Kunigal.
These comfy rides will run every 30 minutes, making travel a lot easier for folks heading to Tumakuru district.
The move is part of bigger plans to improve intercity travel, with Transport Minister Bairati Suresh giving it the green light.
BMTC to receive 4,550 electric busses
BMTC is set to get 4,550 electric busses in the next few months: great news for anyone hoping for greener commutes.
Plus, Karnataka's Shakti scheme continues to offer free rides to lakhs of women and discounted passes for students each year.
And in a heartwarming moment, the police recently felicitated driver Kotresh Hiremath after he saved two lives by stopping the bus after noticing the riders on the road, preventing what could have been a more serious accident: just another reminder of how much people matter in public transport.