Bengaluru schools shut till October 18 for this reason

Bengaluru's government and aided schools are shut until October 18, 2025, so teachers can help with Karnataka's big Social and Educational Survey. The survey was supposed to wrap up earlier but got delayed, leading to this extended break.

What's the survey status? Survey progress is all over the place—Koppal district is almost done at 97%, but Bengaluru is stuck at just 34% because of technical glitches and many residents being employed elsewhere or abroad.

The state has set aside ₹420 crore for this huge project.

Who's helping out? About 6,700 teachers from Bengaluru (out of over a lakh statewide) are helping out, but those running Pre-University mid-term exams don't have to join in.

All data stays confidential with the Backward Classes Commission.