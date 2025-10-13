IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern states till October 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across southern states, including Kerala , Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, till October 18. The weather department's All India Weather Forecast and Warning Bulletin said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells will continue in these regions during the week. The southwest monsoon withdrawal process is underway in most parts of central and eastern India.

Weather forecast Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these states The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over isolated places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh from October 13 to 18. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Telangana and Karnataka during this period. The weather department has advised residents to plan their travel accordingly due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Weather update Thunderstorms likely in these regions From October 13 to 16, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely over Kerala, Mahe (Puducherry), Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Lakshadweep is also likely to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds on October 13. In Odisha, isolated heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning is likely on October 13 and 14.

Regional forecast Northeast to witness thunderstorms In northeast India, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. However, rainfall activity is expected to decrease gradually thereafter. Most parts of central and northern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, are likely to remain dry throughout the week.

Weather conditions Minimum, maximum temperatures across the country On October 12, minimum temperatures were markedly above normal in parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar. The lowest minimum temperature in central India was recorded at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at 14.0 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures were above normal in Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Kerala, with Barmer, Rajasthan, recording the highest temperature at 36.9 degrees Celsius.