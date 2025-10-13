Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is now open: How to register India Oct 13, 2025

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 just launched, giving students from classes 6 to 12 all over India a chance to show off their creativity.

Organized by the Ministry of Education with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, this massive hackathon is all about sparking new ideas and design thinking.

What's great—students from remote, tribal, and aspirational districts are especially encouraged to join in, making it a truly inclusive event.