Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is now open: How to register
India
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 just launched, giving students from classes 6 to 12 all over India a chance to show off their creativity.
Organized by the Ministry of Education with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, this massive hackathon is all about sparking new ideas and design thinking.
What's great—students from remote, tribal, and aspirational districts are especially encouraged to join in, making it a truly inclusive event.
Registration, judging, and awards
If you want in, submit your project and a video at vbb.mic.gov.in or schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration by October 31.
Judges will review entries through November and December, with winners announced in January 2026—plus awards and recognition for the top teams!