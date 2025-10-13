Next Article
Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi Yadav charged in land-for-jobs scam
India
Big news from Bihar: former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, plus their son Tejashwi Yadav, have officially been charged in the land-for-jobs scam.
The CBI says they handed out government jobs in exchange for land—allegedly breaking rules along the way.
Trial to begin next month
The charges include cheating and forgery under the IPC, plus violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The court will start hearing evidence on November 6.
With elections coming up and the Yadav family being a major force in Bihar politics for years, this trial could shake things up for both their party and state politics overall.