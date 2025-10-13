Delhi's 1st sub-20degC morning this winter
Delhi saw its chilliest morning yet this season with temperatures dipping to 19°C and highs around 32°C on Monday.
Clear skies and no rain made it feel like the post-monsoon cool-down is finally here.
Humidity was high at 86% in the morning, and visibility at IGI Airport was decent at 2,200 meters.
This drop below 20°C—Delhi's first this winter—signals a real weather shift, thanks to La Nina.
That means colder days ahead for Delhi and even more snow in places like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir (which are already getting snowed on).
So if you're into sweater weather or planning a trip north, now's your time.
Pollution remains stubborn
Even with the cooler air, pollution remains stubborn.
The Air Quality Index hit 169 ("moderate") on Monday morning—a reminder that as Diwali approaches, smog season isn't far behind.
Years of traffic and industrial emissions keep making clean air a challenge for Delhiites.