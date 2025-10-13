Delhi's 1st sub-20degC morning this winter India Oct 13, 2025

Delhi saw its chilliest morning yet this season with temperatures dipping to 19°C and highs around 32°C on Monday.

Clear skies and no rain made it feel like the post-monsoon cool-down is finally here.

Humidity was high at 86% in the morning, and visibility at IGI Airport was decent at 2,200 meters.