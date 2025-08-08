Bengaluru student leaks video to ex-boyfriend, now she's in trouble
A 20-year-old Bengaluru college student filed a police complaint after her private videos—originally shared in confidence with a friend now in the UK—were leaked online.
The clips first appeared on social media and adult sites in April 2025, and despite her efforts to get them taken down, they kept resurfacing across at least 23 websites by June.
Student also received extortion messages
After the leaks, Clara (name changed) started getting Instagram messages demanding ₹5,000 to delete the videos.
Police have registered cases for both publishing explicit content and extortion, and are working with online platforms to remove the footage.
No arrests yet, but this case is another reminder of how digital privacy breaches can spiral—and why stronger action against cybercrime really matters for young people today.