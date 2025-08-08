Next Article
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious timings, significance, and traditions
Raksha Bandhan lands on Saturday, August 9, 2025—a special day for siblings to celebrate their bond.
The festival falls on the full moon of Shravana month and is all about showing love and looking out for each other.
Best time to tie rakhi
The ideal time to tie a rakhi this year is from 5:47am to 1:24pm IST on August 9.
Even though the full moon starts earlier, traditions say it's best to wait until after sunrise once the Bhadra period ends—so you get those good vibes!
Location-based timings
Timings shift a bit depending on where you are: Kolkata kicks off at 5:11am Mumbai at 6:18am but everywhere wraps up by 1:24pm.
So wherever you're celebrating, there's a perfect window to keep things auspicious!