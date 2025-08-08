No electricity in parts of Bengaluru today: Check timings, areas

The outage is for emergency repairs and upgrades to make electricity more reliable in the long run. Areas like Mailasandra, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Ambedkar Engineering College area, and Vishwabharathi House Building Co-operative Society will also be affected.

Plan ahead for the day without power

BESCOM suggests everyone in these areas plan ahead for the day without power—charge your devices and sort out anything important beforehand.

They'll keep posting updates on their website and social media so you're not left in the dark (literally).