No electricity in parts of Bengaluru today: Check timings, areas
Heads up, Bengaluru!
BESCOM is planning a power cut this Friday, August 8, from 10am to 5:30pm in several neighborhoods—including RR Nagar, Ganakal, BGS Layout, Kenchenahalli, Ramohalli, and Kengeri Satellite Town.
It's all part of some much-needed maintenance work.
Emergency repairs and upgrades
The outage is for emergency repairs and upgrades to make electricity more reliable in the long run.
Areas like Mailasandra, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Ambedkar Engineering College area, and Vishwabharathi House Building Co-operative Society will also be affected.
Plan ahead for the day without power
BESCOM suggests everyone in these areas plan ahead for the day without power—charge your devices and sort out anything important beforehand.
They'll keep posting updates on their website and social media so you're not left in the dark (literally).