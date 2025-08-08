Next Article
Odisha: 70 Bajrang Dal members attack Catholic priests, nuns
Things got heated in Gangadhar village, Odisha, when around 70 Bajrang Dal members allegedly attacked priests and nuns from the Syro Malabar Church.
This happened right after a memorial service, with local suspicions of religious conversions sparking the conflict.
Police stepped in quickly and detained those involved to figure out what really happened.
Tensions between communities
Police have clarified that the clergy were there only for a death anniversary ceremony.
The church says two priests were hurt in the scuffle, highlighting ongoing community tensions.
Locals say incidents like this keep happening and are now pushing authorities to take real steps to prevent future clashes.