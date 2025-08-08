Uttarakhand: Cloudburst rescue operation underway; over 560 people evacuated
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil areas on August 5, 2025, sparking flash floods and landslides that damaged roads and cut off communities.
Over 560 people have been evacuated so far, with 112 airlifted to safety in Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport.
Operation Dharali—a big team effort by the Army, Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP, BRO, and local officials—is working around the clock to help those affected.
Efforts on to restore basic services
Restoring phone lines in Harsil has let families reconnect during a tough time. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally overseeing relief work from Uttarkashi.
ISRO's satellite images are helping find missing people faster—even as heavy rain makes things harder for rescue teams.
Sadly, five lives have been lost so far, including brave Army personnel. The focus now is on finding everyone safely and getting basic services back up soon.