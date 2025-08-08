Uttarakhand: Cloudburst rescue operation underway; over 560 people evacuated

Efforts on to restore basic services

Restoring phone lines in Harsil has let families reconnect during a tough time. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally overseeing relief work from Uttarkashi.

ISRO's satellite images are helping find missing people faster—even as heavy rain makes things harder for rescue teams.

Sadly, five lives have been lost so far, including brave Army personnel. The focus now is on finding everyone safely and getting basic services back up soon.