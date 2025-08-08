Next Article
Kerala: Power bank explosion destroys house, family loses everything
A late-night power bank explosion wiped out an entire house in Thekkankuttor, Malappuram, Kerala.
The blast happened around 10:30pm at autorickshaw driver Aboobakker Siddique's place.
Thankfully, he and his family weren't home when it happened.
Neighbors used well water to douse flames
Alerted by a loud bang and flames, neighbors jumped in fast—using water from a nearby well to control the fire before firefighters arrived.
Sadly, the Siddique family lost all their belongings: clothes, documents, and even their kids' books.
They'd lived in the small house with a hay roof for six years; now they're starting over.