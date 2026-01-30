Bengaluru teacher suspended after student assaulted over homework India Jan 30, 2026

A Class 4 student at Veena Educational Institution in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by his teacher, Angeline, for not finishing homework on January 10.

The boy stayed quiet until his mother, Lakshmi, noticed bruises and asked what happened.

After Lakshmi reported it to the police, the school quickly suspended Angeline and an FIR was filed under Sections 115 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.