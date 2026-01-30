Bengaluru teacher suspended after student assaulted over homework
India
A Class 4 student at Veena Educational Institution in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by his teacher, Angeline, for not finishing homework on January 10.
The boy stayed quiet until his mother, Lakshmi, noticed bruises and asked what happened.
After Lakshmi reported it to the police, the school quickly suspended Angeline and an FIR was filed under Sections 115 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Investigation ongoing; safety concerns raised
Police are still looking into the case as of January 30.
Lakshmi also says she faced verbal abuse from school staff after filing her complaint.