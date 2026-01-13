Bengaluru techie arrested over assault, casteist abuse, and infidelity
A Bengaluru tech professional, Jedrella Jacob Aroop, has been arrested after his wife accused him of infidelity, caste-based verbal abuse, and physical assault.
Police picked him up from a PG in Electronic City where he was reportedly staying with his alleged mistress.
His wife shared that she had given up a senior, well-paying job to support him during a period of unemployment.
Domestic disputes turned serious
According to the complaint, things got worse after their child was born—arguments escalated into alleged casteist insults and violence. Sadly, these incidents led to her miscarriage.
She also claimed Aroop was having an extramarital affair during their marriage.
The police acted quickly on her report and have charged him under laws related to assault and atrocities.