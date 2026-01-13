Republic Day 'At home' reception puts northeastern India in the spotlight
This year's Republic Day 'At Home' event at Rashtrapati Bhavan (January 26) is all about celebrating the vibrant cultures of India's eight northeastern states.
The theme, Ashtalakshmi ("eight goddesses of wealth"), shines a light on their unique crafts and traditions.
A senior official described it as a celebration of the region's cultural diversity, traditions, and ecosystems.
Details that stand out
The invitation itself is a piece of art—designed by the National Institute of Design, it features handloom weaves and Assamese-inspired motifs.
There's even an octagonal bamboo pattern, a structural design, while the motifs on the fabric panel represent local plants, animals, and the traditional loin loom used by women in the region.
This annual gathering brings together dignitaries and guests, but this year's focus really highlights how much northeastern India adds to the country's cultural mix.