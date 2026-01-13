Telangana, Andhra Pradesh got way more rain than usual in 2025 India Jan 13, 2026

The 2025 monsoon season brought a serious boost of rainfall to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Between June and December, Telangana clocked in 32% more rain than average, while Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra also saw notable increases.

All this extra water came from strong Southwest and Northeast Monsoons—and a couple of cyclones didn't hurt either.