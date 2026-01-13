Next Article
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh got way more rain than usual in 2025
The 2025 monsoon season brought a serious boost of rainfall to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Between June and December, Telangana clocked in 32% more rain than average, while Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra also saw notable increases.
All this extra water came from strong Southwest and Northeast Monsoons—and a couple of cyclones didn't hurt either.
Why does it matter?
The surplus rain didn't just fill up rivers—it helped recharge groundwater across the region.
That means farmers are heading into 2026 with healthier water reserves for their crops, which is a big win for agriculture and local communities.