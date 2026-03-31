Bengaluru techie jumps from 17th floor after husband found hanging 

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru , a couple was found dead in what is suspected to be a double suicide. The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Chander Reddy and his wife Bibi Shaziya Siraj, who reportedly worked with IBM. Both hailed from Telangana . According to reports, Shaziya found the door to their room locked. When her husband did not respond to her repeated knocking, she notified security and neighbors, who manage to break open the door.

Suicide pact Couple had been married for 9 years There, inside the room, Bhanu was found hanging. After discovering her husband's body, Shazia reportedly jumped from the 17th floor of their building. The couple had been married for around nine years and lived together in a live-in relationship before tying the knot. According to India Today, sources told police that there were frequent disputes between them after marriage. Preliminary investigation suggested ongoing marital discord behind their decision to take their own lives.

Ongoing probe Police investigating circumstances surrounding deaths Authorities are also looking into whether Reddy's health issues played a role in this tragic incident. The police are awaiting post-mortem reports to shed more light on what led to this heartbreaking event. Two separate reports of unnatural deaths have been filed following complaints filed by their family members in Telangana.

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