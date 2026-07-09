Bengaluru to get 2nd southern airport, DK Shivakumar opposes relocation India Jul 09, 2026

Big news for Bengaluru travelers: the city is set to get a second airport, this time in the southern region. The move comes as Kempegowda International Airport gets busier every year.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants the new site to be affordable, have good terrain, and (importantly) not force any villages to move.