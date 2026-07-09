Bengaluru to get 2nd southern airport, DK Shivakumar opposes relocation
India
Big news for Bengaluru travelers: the city is set to get a second airport, this time in the southern region. The move comes as Kempegowda International Airport gets busier every year.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants the new site to be affordable, have good terrain, and (importantly) not force any villages to move.
Karnataka officials eye Harohalli and Nelamangala
Officials are eyeing spots near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala on Kunigal Road.
Once they pick a location, Karnataka will send its proposal to the central government.
The focus is on keeping costs down and making sure local communities aren't disrupted as this long-term project moves forward.