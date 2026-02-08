Bengaluru to get bullet train connectivity with Mumbai via Pune
The government just announced plans for seven new high-speed rail corridors, including routes like Mumbai-Pune and Hyderabad-Bengaluru.
Now, Karnataka's Commerce Minister MB Patil has asked to extend the Mumbai-Pune bullet train all the way to Bengaluru—connecting India's IT hub with its financial capital.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sounded positive about the idea.
Travel times could be significantly reduced
If this happens, travel times between Bengaluru and Mumbai could be significantly reduced compared with current conventional services.
This upgrade would make travel faster and easier for everyone, boost business between regions, and help bring more growth to central and northern Karnataka.
Plus, it builds on India's big push for faster trains—like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor (launch timeline not specified).